CCTV cameras set up at Bandhwari landfill, 14 other sites

Gurugram: The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) on Monday said that it has installed 29 CCTV cameras at the Bandhwari landfill and 16 more at 14 secondary garbage collection points to monitor waste management operations, prevent illegal dumping and track trucks carrying waste within the city. GMDA officials said that these CCTV cameras are connected with the integrated command and control centre of the authority, adding that 26 smart floodlights have also been installed at these locations for better monitoring at night in Gurugram. (HT PHOTO)

GMDA officials said that these cameras are connected with the integrated command and control centre of the authority, adding that 26 smart floodlights have also been installed at these locations for better monitoring at night.

A GMDA spokesperson said that the surveillance initiative is aimed at 24X7 monitoring of waste sites on real-time basis, tracking of garbage vehicles at Bandhwari landfill through monitoring the video feeds from all the cameras.

“The project has been executed by GMDA as a deposit work of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) to facilitate improved waste management services in the city. The CCTV cameras will enable the corporation to monitor waste management activities at the secondary collection points and Bandhwari landfill site on real-time basis,” said PK Agarwal, head, Smart City division, GMDA.

The project plan was approved by the municipal corporation after a detailed survey was carried out by a team comprising of GMDA and MCG officials to identify secondary waste collection locations for installation of cameras and floodlights.

To connect the cameras installed at the Badhwari landfill site, the authority has laid optical fibre cable of around 12km and connected it to the captive optical fibre network of GMDA. Under this project, bullet-type cameras for general surveillance and automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) cameras for tracking vehicles engaged in transportation and dumping of waste have been installed. Data from the cameras have been reconciled with waste collection data at secondary points and data on waste segregation, GMDA officials said.

The secondary waste collection points where the cameras have been installed, include Beri Wala Bagh, Sheetla Mata Mandir, Atul Kataria Chowk, Leisure Valley, Tau Devi Lal Stadium, Roshanpura Sabzi Mandi, Khandsa Khatta, Chakkarpur among others.