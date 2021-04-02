Centre duty-bound to address state’s grievances, says Punjab food minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu

Gurpreet Singh Nibber

With no clear resolution in sight to the row over implementation of the system of direct payments to farmers, stakeholders are looking for clarity. Punjab food and civil supplies minister tells HT that the state government is committed to ensuring procurement of every grain.

The deadlock between the Punjab government and the Centre continues. Will it cast a shadow on upcoming wheat procurement? You have already deferred it by ten days.

We are trying to resolve the deadlock between our government and the Centre. I, however, want to assure you that there will be no impact on procurement this season, and every grain of the farmer will be purchased. Procurement was deferred due to the spike in covid cases. We are ready and have set up at least 3,900 mandis for staggered procurement.

How will you resolve the deadlock?

We are trying to meet Union food minister Piyush Goyal. The issues are complicated and have to be resolved in a face-to-face meeting. Writing letters will not solve any purpose. The Centre is duty-bound to redress the state’s grievances. The CM is also trying to meet the PM.

What are Punjab’s apprehensions in implementing direct payment?

It concerns the state’s Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) Act, which mandates an important role for kutcha arhtiyas (commission agents) in our procurement system. If we make direct payment to farmers, we have to amend the APMC Act. Arhtiyas manage entire mandi operations and other logistics related to the crop. In addition to all of this, an Indian state also has federal powers, which need to be respected.

Arhtiyas claim there are other issues which need resolution.

There are incidental charges that we need to be recover from the Centre. The Rural Development Fee (RDF) has also not been released and foodgrain in godowns needs to be lifted fast; already, there is a glut-like situation, with another 130 lakh tonne wheat from this season needing storage or transportation.