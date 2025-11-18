Centre grants sanction to proceed against accused in Zubeen Garg death case: Himanta

The Union home ministry has given the green signal to Assam Police to proceed against the accused arrested in connection with the suspicious death of state cultural icon Zubeen Garg, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed on Tuesday. All Assam Students' Union members stage a protest demanding justice for late singer Zubeen Garg on his 53rd birth anniversary in Guwahati on Tuesday. (PTI)

A special investigation team (SIT) of the criminal investigation department of Assam Police is investigating the death of the 52-year-old musician, poet, filmmaker and actor as a case of murder and seven persons have been arrested till date in this regard.

Garg had died on September 19 while swimming in the sea in Singapore, where he had gone to take part in a cultural event. The arrested include the event’s organiser, Zubeen’s manager, his cousin brother (who is also a police officer), two of his bandmates, and two security officers of Assam Police assigned to him.

His 53rd birthday on Tuesday is being celebrated across Assam and many parts of Northeast India with cultural events, mass singing of his songs, blood donation camps, and cycle rallies by political parties, organisations and institutions.

“Today, Union home minister Amit Shah granted sanction to Assam Police to proceed in the matter. This will enable us to submit the charge sheet in the case on time,” CM Sarma said.

Under Section 208 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), if a crime is committed outside India, the case can be taken up by the court only after the central government gives prior sanction.

“This sanction is therefore a crucial legal step, allowing us to file a charge sheet and move forward firmly and lawfully for trial of the case. We remain fully committed to file the chargesheet against the accused persons within December 10,” Sarma said.

Special DGP (CID) MP Gupta, who is also head of the 10-member SIT probing the case, told journalists on Tuesday that the team has interrogated more 160 persons till date in connection with the case.

“We have got all the required assistance and details needed for investigation of the case from Singapore authorities,” he said.