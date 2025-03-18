Chakia generates max waste, Jayantipur least

In all, 540 tonnes of garbage is produced in the city’s 80 Nagar Nigam wards every day. The garbage generated within the Prayagraj Municipal Corporation (PMC) limits daily is disposed of at the waste processing plant in Baswar, operational on the outskirts of the city since December, 2021. Garbage left unattended at Karbala crossing in the city. (HT Photo)

Records revealed, of the total 540 tonnes solid waste generated within the city limits, only 384.57 tonnes was being collected through door-to-door collection besides spot collection by PMC trucks from different garbage dumps in the city. A significant 160 tonnes of solid waste was still left unattended in different parts of the city every day, revealed the official data.

Records revealed, only 61% of the total household or 1.21 lakh houses were being covered under the door-to-door garbage collection service of the PMC. Additional municipal commissioner, Deependra Yadav, said that with new areas of the district which had come under the purview of Prayagraj Municipal Corporation (PMC), including Phaphamau, Naini and Jhunsi, efforts were being made to cover maximum houses under the door-to-door garbage collection service.

According to the data made available under the Master Plan 2031, a maximum of 8.44 tonnes of solid waste was being generated in ward number 22 of Chakia daily, while ward number 80 of Nai Basti was the second highest producer of solid waste, amounting to 8.4 tonnes daily.

Further, as per the Master Plan 2031, in the list of top 10 wards with maximum garbage generation, the third highest waste producing ward is Mundera with 7.82 tonnes, followed by Minhajpur (7.24 tonnes), Kareli (6.62 tonnes), Himmatganj (6.34 tonnes), Atala (6.34 tonnes), Buxi Bazaar (6.34 tonnes), Sulem Sarai (6.22 tonnes) and OPS Nagar –2 generating 6.2 tonnes every day. Jayantipur ward in Dhoomanganj area was assessed to generate a minimum daily waste of 2.6 tonnes amongst all the 80 wards of the city.