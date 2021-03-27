Chandigarh SSP milks bucketful of publicity

A picture of Chandigarh senior superintendent of police (SSP) Kuldeep Singh Chahal milking a buffalo is doing the rounds on social media and winning him praise.

Chahal, who comes from a family of farmers from Ujhana village in Jind district of Haryana, shared a picture on Friday on Facebook in which he’s seen milking a buffalo. He captioned it: “No matter where life takes you, never forget where you come from.”

Back home, Chahal would help his father, Sadhu Ram, who is a farmer, and his mother, a homemaker, with household chores and takes pride in his rural roots.

By Saturday, the picture got over 38,000 likes and more than 4,000 people commented on it, appreciating the 39-year-old IPS officer. The picture has also been doing the rounds on WhatsApp groups and has become the talking point in police circles.

Now, that’s what we call virtually milking a bucketful of publicity.