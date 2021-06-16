Chandni Chowk a no-vehicle zone now

The Delhi government on Wednesday notified the proposal to stop all motorised vehicles from entering the main Chandni Chowk road between Red Fort and Fatehpuri Masjid between 9am and 9pm. According to the gazette notification, several roads leading to Chandni Chowk have, however, been kept out of the purview of the restrictions.

The 1.3-km stretch was envisaged as a pedestrian-only zone as part of the Chandni Chowk redevelopment project but a final legal stamp on the plan was pending. The notification will pave the way for a range of reforms planned by the Shahjahanabad Redevelopment Corporation (SRDC), the nodal agency for the redevelopment of the heritage market, officials said.

The initial deadline for the project was fixed for March 2020, but it was revised to March 2021 due to the pandemic and related factors. Work resumed on the site after construction activity was permitted as part of the unlock proceedings.





“Work on streetlights, CCTV and signage on the main stretch is currently on. Work on building toilets and police post is also going on. Both should be ready by July 31. Besides, work has begun on one half of the Red Fort crossing,” said Nitin Panigrahi, deputy general manager, SRDC.

According to the gazette notification issued by KK Dahiya, special secretary (transport), restrictions on the movement of motorised vehicles will only be relaxed to allow emergency vehicles. Fire tenders, ambulances, hearse vans, and vehicles carrying patients will be allowed along with vehicles deployed for enforcement and maintenance services. Through the gazette notification, the Delhi Lieutenant Governor has directed the deputy commissioner of police (traffic) to operate under section 115 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, for imposing further curbs on the said area.

Anil Pershad, 77, one of the owners of Chandni Chowk’s iconic Chunnamal Haveli, said senior citizens will face some problems due to the ban.

“We will be meeting all concerned stakeholders and agencies for the implementation of the order tomorrow. We will implement it soon,” said a traffic police official who asked not to be named.