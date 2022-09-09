Chargesheet filed in June 10 Atala violence
In 380-page chargesheet, the police have charged 106 accused including 13 minors under 27 sections of IPC including 7 CLA, Explosive Act, 153-A (promoting enmity between two groups), damage to public property, 120-B for criminal conspiracy etc among which the charge under explosives act alone has a provision of life imprisonment if proved in the court, informed a senior district police official.
The Khuldabad police on Thursday filed chargesheet against 106 accused for allegedly being involved in violence and arson at Atala area after Friday prayers on June 10. Violence had erupted over alleged remarks on Prophet Mohammad by suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma.
Kareli police also filed chargesheet in connection with two cases lodged after the violence. In one of the chargesheets, 49 persons have been made accused while in the other 51 persons have been charged, he added.
The Khuldabad police had lodged FIR against 70 named and 5,000 unidentified miscreants in connection with the violence. Among them, 31 are still at large. Police have claimed that businessman Javed Mohd aka Javed Pump was the key conspirator of the violence and Whatsapp messages in his mobile were found in which he had incited others to reach Atala for protests on June 10.
Javed was arrested on the next day of the violence and on June 12, two-storeyed house in Kareli area registered in the name of his wife was demolished by Prayagraj Development Authority officials on the grounds that it was constructed without approval of any map and was in violation of norms. National Security Act was also slapped on Javed later and he was also shifted from Naini Central jail to Deoria Jail where he is currently lodged.
Delhi air pollution: Rai writes to Centre, seeks time to prepare joint action plan
Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai on Friday wrote to Union environment minister Bhupender Yadav, seeking time to hold a meeting to discuss a joint action plan to tackle air pollution in Delhi-NCR. Rai, in his letter, said the Delhi government wanted to work with the Centre for the preparation and implementation of a meaningful action plan which can save the residents of the national capital from the danger of air pollution during the winter.
UPPCL to hold Samadhan Saptah from Sept 12 to 19
The UP Power Corporation Ltd will organise 'Samadhan Saptah' (solution week) at all the 33/11 kv substations or the nearby billing centres in the state from September 12 to 19 from 8 am to 8 pm every day to redress consumers' complaints. Giving this information here on Friday, a government spokesman said that energy minister AK Sharma had issued directions in this regard to the UPPCL.
17-year-old boy dies after ‘falling’ from eighth floor of building in Jhansi
In a tragic incident, 17-year-old son of a senior state GST official died after allegedly falling off eighth floor of a building in which his family was living, in Jhansi on Friday. The boy's family stayed on the fourth floor. His parents were in New Delhi to attend a family function when the incident took place. Police said the incident looked like a case of suicide but further probe was being conducted.
7-yr-old boy sustains 40% burns after teacher throws hot water
A Class 2 student suffered 40% burns after his teacher threw hot water on him for relieving himself in the school uniform at Santekallur village in Karnataka's Raichur district, police said on Friday. The incident took place last Friday at a primary school run by a body called Ghanamatheshwara Grameena Samsthe but came to the fore recently. The 7-year-old student has been admitted to Lingasaguru taluk hospital and is undergoing treatment, police said.
Protests against construction of temple on Bangalore varsity campus intensify
Protesting against the construction of a Ganesh temple, the students and teachers of Bangalore University staged a dharna on Jnana Bharathi Campus, persons in the know of development said on Friday. ” The protests started on Wednesday when the students led a demonstration opposing the construction of the temple. The protesting students demanded that a library or other facilities be provided instead of the temple being constructed by civic body Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).
