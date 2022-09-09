Chargesheet filed in June 10 Atala violence

The Khuldabad police on Thursday filed chargesheet against 106 accused for allegedly being involved in violence and arson at Atala area after Friday prayers on June 10. Violence had erupted over alleged remarks on Prophet Mohammad by suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma.

In 380-page chargesheet, the police have charged 106 accused including 13 minors under 27 sections of IPC including 7 CLA, Explosive Act, 153-A (promoting enmity between two groups), damage to public property, 120-B for criminal conspiracy etc among which the charge under explosives act alone has a provision of life imprisonment if proved in the court, informed a senior district police official.

Kareli police also filed chargesheet in connection with two cases lodged after the violence. In one of the chargesheets, 49 persons have been made accused while in the other 51 persons have been charged, he added.

The Khuldabad police had lodged FIR against 70 named and 5,000 unidentified miscreants in connection with the violence. Among them, 31 are still at large. Police have claimed that businessman Javed Mohd aka Javed Pump was the key conspirator of the violence and Whatsapp messages in his mobile were found in which he had incited others to reach Atala for protests on June 10.

Javed was arrested on the next day of the violence and on June 12, two-storeyed house in Kareli area registered in the name of his wife was demolished by Prayagraj Development Authority officials on the grounds that it was constructed without approval of any map and was in violation of norms. National Security Act was also slapped on Javed later and he was also shifted from Naini Central jail to Deoria Jail where he is currently lodged.