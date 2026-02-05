Kozhikode , A man was found dead after a ground-floor room of a building was gutted in a fire here on Thursday, police said. Charred body found as fire guts ground-floor room in Kerala's Kozhikode

The identity of the deceased is yet to be established as the body was burnt beyond recognition, they added.

Officials said the fire was first noticed by people out on a morning walk in a ground-floor room of a building near the Azhachavattom Government Higher Secondary School at around 6.30 am.

Fire and Rescue Services personnel reached the spot within 15 minutes and doused the blaze.

Kozhikode Corporation councillor Safreena Abid told PTI that a charred body was found inside the room after the fire was extinguished.

"The room is rented out and located on the ground floor. The owner of the building lives on the first floor, while a tuition centre operates on the upper floor," she said.

She added that the deceased could not be identified immediately, and the body was shifted to a nearby hospital.

"The building owner was out of station, and police are attempting to identify the deceased after contacting him," she said.

Police said a scooter was found parked outside the building and is believed to belong to the person staying in the rented room.

However, it is yet to be confirmed whether the tenant died in the fire, they added.

According to the police, the tenant who lived on the ground floor was employed at a furniture firm in Kallayi.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, and a detailed investigation is underway.

Forensic experts visited the spot and collected samples as part of the probe.

Fire and Rescue Services officials said the blaze did not spread to other parts of the building, though all articles inside the ground-floor room were gutted.

