Chhath rush: Overcrowded Bihar-bound trains from Gkp a challenge for passengers

Chaotic scenes were witnessed at Gorakhpur and Deoria railway stations on Friday morning as passengers struggled to board overcrowded, Bihar-bound trains to celebrate Chhath Puja with their families.

Trains arriving from Delhi, Punjab, Maharashtra, and Gujarat were packed with passengers from Eastern Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

Despite having confirmed tickets, many families were unable to board trains due to the heavy rush and the burden of luggage. Frustrated passengers described the situation as “worse than going to hell,” highlighting the unbearable crowd and suffocating conditions.

In response to the massive surge of travellers, Indian Railways has introduced 36 Puja Special Trains within 24 hours. However, these efforts have proved insufficient to handle the overwhelming passenger footfall.

According to the chief public relations officer (CPRO) of North Eastern Railway (NER), Pankaj Kumar Singh, a total of 22 Puja Special Trains were pressed into service from Gorakhpur and nearby stations on Friday to ease passenger rush and ensure smoother travel.

NER general manager Uday Borwanker inspected the Gorakhpur railway platform and interacted with passengers to understand their difficulties. He stated that five holding areas, each capable of accommodating 2,000 passengers, have been set up to reduce crowding on platforms.

To further accommodate the passenger overflow, the Transport Corporation has deployed 210 additional night buses from the Gorakhpur region, operating late into the night toward the Bihar border.

Authorities have appealed to passengers to travel only with confirmed tickets and cooperate with railway staff to ensure safety and order during the festive season.