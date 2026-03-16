Chhattisgarh: 4 IEDs recovered, Maoist memorials demolished in Kanker operation

Security forces have recovered four improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and demolished four Maoist memorials during a joint anti-Maoist operation in Kanker district, the police said on Monday. CRPF personnel stand atop the debris after demolishing a memorial built by Naxals in Sukma last month. (ANI)

According to the police, the operation was carried out in the Chhotebethiya police station area as part of the ongoing anti-Maoist campaign under the leadership of Bastar Range inspector general Sundarraj P and the direction of Kanker superintendent of police Nikhil Kumar Rakhecha, along with in-charge DIG BSF Om Prakash of Bhanupratappur.

A joint team of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and the Border Security Force (BSF), led by second-in-command Commandant Manoj Kasana of the BSF’s 94th Battalion, was deployed for patrol and search operations in the Kanker–Narayanpur border area.

During the search operation on March 15 in the forested hill region between Hapatola and Binagunda villages under Chhotebethiya police station limits, security forces recovered four IEDs and other Maoist-related materials from a concealed dump.

The explosives included three pressure cooker IEDs — one weighing about 10 kg and two weighing around 5 kg each — and one pipe IED. Security personnel also recovered a bundle of electric wire, three Maoist uniforms, firecrackers and Maoist literature from the site.

Police said four Maoist memorial structures built in Kalpar and Amatola villages were also demolished during the operation. All the recovered IEDs were safely destroyed at the site due to security concerns.

The operation involved assistant commandant Satendra Mohan of the BSF’s 94th Battalion, ASI DRG commander Ukesh Korram and other personnel of the joint team. Police said further legal proceedings are underway at the Chhotebethiya police station.