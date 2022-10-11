Chhattisgarh BJP claims Telangana cops nabbed Congress leader along with Maoists

The Chhattisgarh unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday alleged that a Congress leader from Bastar’s Bijapur district was arrested by the Telangana police along with four other Maoists.

Former forest minister and local BJP Bijapur leader Mahesh Gagda told reporters in Raipur that Congress leader K Satyam, who was the general secretary of the Bhopalpatnam Block Congress Committee of Bijapur, was arrested by Telangana police.

Congress officer-bearers denied Satyam’s all links with the party.

On Sunday, Telangana police claimed that they arrested two Maoists and three sympathisers of CPI-(Maoist).

Police further stated that they seized 50 gelatin sticks, 50 detonators, ₹74,000 in cash, incriminating literature, a car, cell phones, and Aadhaar and election identity cards from the arrested Maoists.

Among those arrested by the police were Madakam Ungi alias Kamala, Asam Sohen, Meecha Anitha, Goddi Gopal, and Kandagurla Satyam.

“The Telangana police arrested five Maoists and sympathisers. Satyam, who is a block Congress president, was also arrested by police. Satyam was close to a local Congress MLA and was active in politics. The arrest shows the links with the Congress party,” Gagda said during a press conference.

Meanwhile, refuting his claims, senior Congress leader RP Singh said, “The BJP leaders are lying. Satyam was nowhere related to the Congress party today. They should stop lying.”

