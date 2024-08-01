Chhattisgarh EOW files chargesheet in Mahadev betting app case, mentions ‘influential people’

The Chhattisgarh Economic Offences Wing (EOW) on Wednesday said it has submitted the chargesheet in the Mahadev betting app case, and claimed that while the service is still operational, the promoters of the Mahadev Book app obtained protection from various police and administrative officials, as well as influential political figures, to prevent legal action against their criminal activities related to online betting. Screenshot from the app. (Open source image.)

The chargesheet, which was filed on July 19, further claimed that since the lockdown in 2020, the promoters and associated panel operators have reportedly earned about ₹450 crore monthly through illegal online betting.

The EOW had filed an FIR under sections 420, 467, 468, 471, 201, 120B , sections of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended by Prevention of Corruption Act, 2018) sections of Chhattisgarh Gambling (Prohibition) Act, 2022 and Public Gambling Act, 1867 (as amended by Public Gambling (MP Amendment) Act, 1976) on March 3, 2024.

“The illegal money was arranged and distributed using hawala operators, and police and administrative officers were involved in the distribution of the protection money. The protection money was routed through hawala operators to police officials and employees, who then distributed it to the respective police, administrative officials, and influential political figures. Various police, administrative officials, and influential political figures allegedly misused their positions to receive illegal financial benefits and accumulate illegal assets,” the chargesheet stated, without mentioning the names of the politicians.

The EOW alleged that the case involves accusations against the promoters of the Mahadev Book app — Ravi Uppal, Shubham Soni, Saurabh Chandrakar, and Anil Kumar Agarwal — for engaging in illegal betting via live games. Instead of offline betting, they created an online platform for betting, using WhatsApp, Facebook, Telegram, and other websites. The promoters facilitated online betting through various platforms, managing criminal betting activities through panel operators/branch managers. “They kept approximately 70-80% of the illicit earnings and distributed the remaining amount to the panel operators,” the EOW alleged.

The investigation found that the Mahadev app was indeed a platform with various websites offering illegal betting.

“This digital platform allows betting on games like poker, card games, chance games, cricket, badminton, tennis, football, and others. It includes features for betting on virtual cricket games and election results from different countries. Besides Mahadev Book, the promoters have also developed other online betting platforms like Reddy Anna and Fair Play,” it said.

At present, about 3,500-4,000 panels/branches of the Mahadev Book App are operational across the world, according to investigating officials.

“Customers wanting to bet on Mahadev Book access the platform through WhatsApp links provided by panel operators. Once they deposit money, they receive a website ID and password for betting. The platform supports 24x7 deposits and withdrawals. Customers’ digital coins are updated based on their winnings or losses, and they can request withdrawals through the panel operator’s WhatsApp number,” the EOW explained in its chargesheet.

The EOW further claimed that a significant portion of the earnings from the betting is spent on its promotion, for example grand parties were thrown in Dubai during the anniversaries of Mahadev Book in September 2021 and September 2022, in which Bollywood actors and actresses, singers, and comedians were invited, and payments were made using the illicit funds obtained from betting.

It is alleged that the promoters of the Mahadev Book app have invested substantial amounts of these funds into various shell companies and the Indian stock market. Additionally, these promoters have also invested in cryptocurrencies.

“The investigation has revealed that the illegal funds earned from Mahadev Book were invested by the accused promoter Saurabh Chandrakar into his company, TRINITY SOLUTIONS LLC-FZ. This company was established in Dubai with license number 2306248.01. Accused Nitish Dewan is also a shareholder in this company. The investigation also found that another company started by the Mahadev Book promoters, EXCEL VENTURES LLC FZ, listed Nitish Dewan as a manager. This company, with license number 2308275.01, was used by Nitish Dewan for managing the visas and routine funds of Indian employees working at Mahadev Book’s head office,” the charge sheet stated.

The investigation also found that the operator of Mahadev Book, accused Saurabh Chandrakar, started a company in Dubai named Perfect Plan Investment. This company was used to invest funds obtained from betting and through this company, the accused purchased property in Dubai (Title Deed No. 57618/2022) which he uses as proof of address.

“In the case, the public servants, accused Chandra Bhushan Verma (suspended Sub-Inspector), Bhim Singh Yadav (dismissed constable), and Arjun Singh Yadav (dismissed constable), are subject to prosecution under Sections 19 and 197 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988. A request for prosecution sanction has been submitted to the Department of Law and Legislative Affairs, Naya Raipur. The sanction for prosecution is still pending,” the EOW claimed.