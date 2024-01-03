close_game
News / Cities / Others / Chhattisgarh govt declares January 22 as ‘dry day’ to mark Ram temple consecration

Chhattisgarh govt declares January 22 as ‘dry day’ to mark Ram temple consecration

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 03, 2024 10:32 AM IST

Chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai said the state’s rice millers’ association has sent 300MT of aromatic rice to Ayodhya for the ceremony

The Chhattisgarh government, led by chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai, has decided to declare January 22 as a “dry day” to mark the consecration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Chhattisgarh chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai. (PTI Photo)
Chhattisgarh chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai. (PTI Photo)

“Ram Raj has been the model of our good governance. We are fortunate that Chhattisgarh is the ‘nanihal’ of Lord Ram (the place of His maternal grandparents) and it is also fortunate that ‘pran pratistha’ of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya will take place on January 22,” Sai said, according to a statement issued by the Chhattisgarh government.

The CM said the state’s rice millers’ association has sent 300MT of aromatic rice to Ayodhya for the ceremony, while their farmers are also going to dispatch vegetables for the event.

“There will be an atmosphere of festivity across the state on January 22. Like Diwali, diya (lamp) will be lit on the day. The state government has decided that there will be a dry day in the entire state on January 22,” he added.

