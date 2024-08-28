Chhattisgarh govt likely to double treatment amount under Ayushman scheme: Official

The Chhattisgarh government is likely to increase the treatment limit under Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri - Jan Arogya Yojana from ₹5 lakh to ₹10 lakh for all non-APL (Above Poverty Level) card holders in coming months, officials familiar with the development said. If everything goes well, the announcement will be made on the foundation of Chhattisgarh on November 1. (@BJYM)

The APL card holders limit will also be doubled from ₹50,000 to ₹1 lakh, officials added.

Officials further said that around 55 lakh Below Poverty Level (BPL) families and around 8 lakh (APL) families will benefit under the scheme.

“The state government has asked to prepare a road map for the increase of the amount and a team is working on it. If everything goes well, the announcement will be made on the foundation of Chhattisgarh on November 1,” said a senior official of the health department, on the condition of anonymity.

“We are also working on assessing the number of families which will be covered under this scheme and also on how the current number of families benefiting from this scheme will be prepared,” the officer added.

“This will help many families of the state for the tertiary care in the hospitals. People who need healthcare that provides specialised care for complex medical conditions in hospitals will benefit under this scheme,” said the officer.

According to figures available with the health department, 35.41 lakh people availed the benefits under the scheme in Chhattisgarh.