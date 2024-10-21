Chhattisgarh man arrested for raping his 2-year-old stepdaughter: Police

RAIPUR: A man was arrested on Sunday in Chhattisgarh’s Janjgir-Champa district on charges of raping his two-year-old step-daughter, police said. Inspector General of Police, Bilaspur, Sanjeev Shukla said the girl was being treated at the district hospital and that her condition was serious (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The little girl, who had gone missing on Saturday evening, was found bleeding in bushes near her house later in the night.

Inspector General of Police, Bilaspur, Sanjeev Shukla said the girl was playing outside her house on Saturday when she went missing. “The girl’s mother and her neighbours found her in the bushes. She was bleeding…. and was immediately rushed to the district hospital, “ said Shukla.

Shukla said a case was registered and an investigation started.

“On Sunday, police detained some people along with the stepfather of the girl and started questioning them. We found that the stepfather was trying to mislead the police and narrowed the investigation to his stepfather,” said the IG.

Shukla said the girl continued to be under treatment at the district hospital. His stepfather told the police that he was drunk when he committed the crime.