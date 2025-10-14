Chhattisgarh: Maoists kill BJP worker in Bijapur

Maoists have killed a worker of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district, suspecting him to be a police informer, officials said on Tuesday. Representational image. (Reuters File)

Satyam Punem, a resident of Mujalkanker under Ilmidi police station limits, was allegedly strangled to death by Maoists on Monday night, a police official said.

A handwritten pamphlet recovered from the site, purportedly issued by the Maoists’ Madded area committee, claimed that Punem was working as a police informer. The pamphlet stated that he continued to assist the police despite being warned thrice by the Maoist group, according to officials.

With this latest incident, nearly 40 people have been killed in Maoist-related violence so far this year in the Bastar division, which comprises seven districts, including Bijapur.

Between January 2023 and December 2024, at least 11 BJP leaders and workers were killed in separate incidents across the Bastar region.