Chhattisgarh renames 2 Rajiv Gandhi schemes after Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay

The Chhattisgarh government has renamed two urban administration schemes that were previously named after former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi.

The order in this regard was passed by the Urban Administration Department on September 18.

As per the order issued by UAD, the Rajiv Gandhi Swavalamban Yojana will now be known as the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Swavalamban Yojana while Rajiv Gandhi Aajeevika Kendra Yojana has been renamed as the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Aajeevika Kendra Yojana.

The decision to change the schemes’ names after the ideologue of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, the forerunner of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) comes amid ongoing political debate over the naming of government schemes in Chhattisgarh.

After coming to power in 2018, the Congress had renamed around half a dozen schemes in the state. BJP leaders say that their government is only restoring those names. On the other hand, Congress leaders allege that the BJP is doing nothing for people except changing names of the schemes.

“This is a low mentality of the government. They are doing nothing for the people of the state and only changing names. Everyone knows what Rajeev Gandhi has done for this country and the government should tell people what Deendayal Upadhayay has done for the people of this country,” said RP Singh, Congress spokesperson in Chhattisgarh.

BJP spokesperson Sacchinand Upsane said the problem of the Congress is that they could not see beyond Gandhis.

“This is the main problem of Congress that they could not see beyond Gandhis. Our government is working on the principles of some people who have given everything to the nation, but the Gandhis have never recognised them. It is our PM (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) who is giving a proper version of history for the future generations,” said Upasane.