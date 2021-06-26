Home / Cities / Others / Chhattisgarh seeks continuation of special assistance scheme for Maoist insurgency-hit districts
Maoist rebels train in a forest area in Bihar's Gaya district. (AP File Photo)
Maoist rebels train in a forest area in Bihar's Gaya district. (AP File Photo)
others

Chhattisgarh seeks continuation of special assistance scheme for Maoist insurgency-hit districts

Officials said the scheme was launched in 2017-18 to improve security related infrastructure in these districts.
READ FULL STORY
By Ritesh Mishra
PUBLISHED ON JUN 26, 2021 02:41 PM IST

Chhattisgarh has urged the Centre to continue a special assistance scheme for the Maoist insurgency-hit districts to improve infrastructure there, officials said on Saturday.

Officials said the scheme was launched in 2017-18 to improve security related infrastructure in these districts.

The demand for its continuation was raised during a meeting the Union home ministry held with representatives of Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Maharashtra and Telangana on Friday.

“Though the scheme was intended for three years, the Chhattisgarh government requested its continuation. In the first year, Chhattisgarh got 5 crore for each district... 33.33 crore each for eight districts was provided in the second and third year. This year, we got 14.5 crore each for each district hence we requested continuation of the funds because many security-related infrastructures are being built in these districts,” said special director general (planning), Chhattisgarh Police, RK Vij.

Vij added sectoral allocation of the money to eight districts includes around 35% for roads.

“The fund is very important for a state like Chhattisgarh because we have a maximum number of Maoist affected districts and infrastructure is very important in these areas,” Vij added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.