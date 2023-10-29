‘Chhattisgarh under eclipse for 5 years, time has come to remove it’: JP Nadda

Hitting out at the Congress government in Chhattisgarh over corruption , Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda on Sunday accused the government of ignoring the people’s welfare, and claimed the state has been under a “grahan” (eclipse) for five years and that time has now come to remove it. BJP president JP Nadda addresses a public meeting in poll-bound Chhattisgarh’s Kawardha on Sunday. (Image posted on X by JP Nadda)

Addressing a rally in Dongargarh assembly constituency of the poll-bound state, Nadda claimed the Congress always thought about itself or “its family” and not about the welfare of people.

Targeting the chief minister Bhupesh Baghel-led government in Chhattisgarh over “corruption”, Nadda said, “There was a Chandra Grahan (lunar eclipse) on Saturday. Chhattisgarh has been under an eclipse for five years and an opportunity has come to remove it.”

Dongargarh is among the 20 assembly constituencies which will go to polls in the first phase of elections to the 90-member state assembly. Voting in the remaining 70 seats will be held in the second phase on November 17.

“The Congress never thought about the people as it only thought about itself and its family,” Nadda claimed.

Listing various “scams” under the Baghel-led regime, the BJP president asked the gathering, “Is this government corrupt or not? Does this government have the right to remain in power?”

Nadda appealed to the people to support Vinod Khandekar, the BJP’s candidate from Dongargarh seat, and elect the party to power in the state.

