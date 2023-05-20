Chief minister Yogi Adityanath, who arrived in Gorakhpur on Friday afternoon, is likely to inaugurate eastern Uttar Pradesh’s (U.P.) first mother milk bank at BRD Medical College on Saturday. Yogi likely to inaugurate east U.P.’s first ‘mother milk bank’ in Gorakhpur today (HT file photo)

This would be the second mother’s milk bank in U.P. after the one set up at King George’s Medical University, Lucknow.

Prior to inauguration, BRD medical college principal Dr Ganesh Prasad and district magistrate Krishna Karunesh held a meeting to discuss if all the things related to the setting up of first mother’s milk bank were in order.

“Due to various medical reasons some mothers are unable to breastfeed their newborn and the ‘mother milk bank’ would be a boon for such mothers and their infants,” Dr Prasad said.

The chief minister is also expected to hold a ‘Janta Darbar’ on Saturday morning. CM’s official programme isn’t clear but it is expected that CM is on a three-day visit to Gorakhpur.

The CM who offered prayers at Guru Gorakhnath Mutt and participated in Shrimad Bhagwat Puran Katha Yagya and Laxminarayan Maha Yagya at the temple premises is also scheduled to inaugurate ‘bhajan sandhya (an evening of devotional music) programme on May 21 during the closing ceremony of Bhagwat Puran Katha.

The CM had performed Rudrabhishek at Mansarovar temple Andhiyari Bagh near Goraknath temple on May 15th and initiated Kalash Yatra to mark the beginning of Bhagwat Puran Katha.