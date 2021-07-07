Home / Cities / Others / Chief secy directs officials to fast-track development projects
Punjab chief secretary Vini Mahajan (HT Photo)
Chief secy directs officials to fast-track development projects

Deputy commissioners have been asked to monitor progress of all projects and ensure completion within the deadline.
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUL 07, 2021 07:51 PM IST

Chandigarh Punjab chief secretary Vini Mahajan on Wednesday directed departments concerned to expedite ongoing development projects and complete them in a time-bound manner. Deputy commissioners have been asked to monitor progress.

Chairing a meeting with administrative secretaries and the district administration officials, Vini added that 24.6 acre had been acquired for construction of water works at Ablowal. The 503-crore project will ensure 24x7 surface-based water supply for Patiala city residents under the first phase. “A project to rejuvenate Badi Nadi and Chhoti nadi was being executed at a cost of 208.3 crore to enhance the beauty of the royal city,” she added.

The construction work on the heritage street project around Qila Mubarak was being undertaken on a war-footing. The project costing 43.6 crore will entail underground shifting of all High Tension and Low Tension power supply cables besides cobbling of 2-km stretch with red granite stone.

