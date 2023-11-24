close_game
CIDCO cracks down on illegal debris dumping, seizes three dumpers

ByHT Correspondent
Nov 24, 2023 07:10 AM IST

CIDCO takes action against illegal dumping of debris on its land, conducting special drives to apprehend vehicles involved. Two dumpers seized in Gavanpada and one in Kharghar. Cases registered at Nhava-Sheva and Kharghar police stations. Public urged to report incidents through CIDCO's website or local police station.

G. Mohiuddin Jeddy

htmumbai@hindustantimes.com

PANVEL: CIDCO has taken action against the illegal dumping of debris on its acquired or acquiring land. Various CIDCO departments are executing special drives to combat this growing issue.

In a midnight operation on Thursday (November 22-23), the CIDCO chief vigilance officer, along with a team led by Suresh Mengde and other CIDCO officials, conducted vigilant operations in multiple areas to apprehend vehicles involved in the illegal dumping of debris.

The operation resulted in the seizure of two dumpers in Gavanpada, leading to the apprehension of both drivers. Additionally, another dumper was seized in sector 12 of Kharghar, resulting in the apprehension of two individuals. Cases have been registered at Nhava-Sheva and Kharghar police stations for the respective incidents.

Emphasising the commitment to curb illegal debris dumping, a CIDCO official stated, “To curb illegal debris dumping, we are keeping a strict vigil in CIDCO areas where land has either been acquired by it or is in the process of being acquired. Land acquired for the Navi Mumbai International Airport project too is under this purview.”

CIDCO has urged the public to report any instances of illegal debris dumping through its website cidco.maharashtra.gov.in or the local police station.

