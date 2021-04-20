Civic bodies on gas about oxygen supply for increasing bed count

PUNE With oxygen supply a major challenge given the current medical infrastructures, the administration is now worrying about the future.

Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad have 11,717 oxygen beds, with demand at 310 metric tonnes.

Organisation and elected members are trying to ensure more oxygen beds in the city.

A senior official of the district administration on condition of anonymity, said, “It’s good that more beds are getting ready, but the main question is how to provide oxygen? It’s getting difficult to provide it for the existing infrastructure.”

Srinivas Kandul, a PMC officer involved in oxygen supply for PMC hospitals, said, “Oxygen demand is increasing in the city. It’s a hand-to-mouth situation.”

Another officer also speaking on condition of anonymity said, “Some political leaders are helping increase the number of beds. There is an urgent need to increase oxygen supply to the city. It’s getting tough to provide oxygen to smaller centres.”