Civil Hospital in Lucknow gets post-Covid ward, telemedicine facility

LUCKNOW: The Civil hospital has started a post Covid ward and telemedicine services for patients.

The post Covid ward is of 14 beds in the ICU, including isolation, while telemedicine service is available for five departments.

“Several patients after defeating Covid suffer health issues hence they need post-Covid treatment. We have started a dedicated post-Covid ward for such patients and a telemedicine service which they can avail while remaining at the homes and consult the experts,” said Dr Sc Sundriyal, director of the Covil hospital.

Cardiologist Dr Babu Ram Jaiswal is the nodal incharge of the post-Covid ward.

“The post-Covid ward will facilitate 24-hours service to patients,” Dr Jaiswal said. A helpline number 9412667503 has also been started.

Also, the telemedicine service has been started that runs between 9 am and 3 pm. Helpline number 7307579964 for medicine and psychiatry, 7307585529 surgery and orthopaedic, 7307578336 for skin and ENT, 7307576508 paediatric and chest physician, 7307578297 for gynaecology and dentistry and 0522 4027513 for post-Covid services. The hospitals is also running fever clinic and follow up OPD.