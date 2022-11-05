Close shave for 32 visitors & workers as fire breaks out at Hazartganj guest house

LUCKNOW: Panic prevailed among workers and visitors of a guest house after a fire broke out in its three-storey building on Saturday morning. Fortunately, no one sustained any major injury in the accident and all 32 people who were in the guest house at the time of the incident got out safely. The guest house is located on the Madan Mohan Malviya road in the posh Hazratganj area, not so far away from Levana Suites Hotel, where four people died due to a major fire on September 5 this year.

Speaking on the incident, Rajesh Srivastava, additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP), central, said, “The fire broke out at the guest house around 8:30 am. At the time, 11 of the 21 guest rooms of the facility were occupied. In all, nine workers and 23 visitors were timely rescued as two fire tenders managed to douse the flames before the fire could spread all over the building.”

The officer added, “Officials of the fire department and the Lucknow Development Authority are following up on the incident. They are investigating if the guest house had the no-objection certificate (NOC) and if all guidelines were being followed.”

Meanwhile, a police official requesting anonymity confirmed that the guest house is owned by a family that stays on the second floor of the building. “The first and the ground floors of the building are used to house guests. The operators have not yet produced the NOC. Further action will depend on our findings,” the cop added.