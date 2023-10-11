CM hails Sanatan Dharma’s resilience; says ‘nation first’ mantra will make us a superpower

GORAKHPUR Chief minister Yogi Adityanath emphasised the significance of safeguarding Sanatan Dharma while highlighting recent criticisms as a call to action for its adherents. The CM urged vigilance against those who oppose the flourishing of Indian nationalism and prosperity. This comes in the wake of DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin’s controversial remarks about Sanatan Dharma. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath (HT Photo)

Speaking at Geeta Vatika during a tribute ceremony for the late activist and trustee of Geeta Press, Hanuman Prasad Poddar, on his 131st anniversary, Yogi underlined the resilience of Sanatan Dharma throughout history. He noted that legendary figures such as Shivaji, Maharana Pratap, and Guru Gobind Singh had preserved the spirit of Sanatan Dharma despite numerous challenges. The CM also condemned the malicious attempts to defame this ancient faith.

Yogi offered a powerful mantra, urging a “nation-first” approach, as a means to propel India into superpower status by the centenary celebrations of freedom in 2047. He emphasised that every action in favour of Sanatan Dharma was inherently beneficial to the country and humanity at large.

Paying homage to Hanuman Prasad Poddar, fondly known as “Bhai Ji,” the CM highlighted his multifaceted contributions. Poddar’s lifelong commitment to safeguarding religious values and humanity, his role in the publication of the monthly magazine “Kalyan” for disseminating the message of the Geeta, and the establishment of the historic Geeta Press in Gorakhpur were lauded. The CM also recognised Poddar’s incorporation of Vedic literature and spiritualism during challenging times, underscoring his vital role during the freedom movement.

Yogi also shed light on the life and sacrifices of “Bhai Ji,” portraying him as not just a religious luminary but also a freedom fighter and a prolific writer. Hanuman Poddar’s union with the Hindu scholar Radha Baba culminated in the creation of Geeta Vatika, an institution dedicated to serving humanity and society in contemporary times.

Tribute To Dheeraj Singh Harish

On the day, the CM also paid his respects at Ravindra Bhawan in Golghar, Gorakhpur, at the residence of the late Dheeraj Singh Harish, a distinguished figure who served as the former President of the U.P. Hockey Federation and as the former general secretary of the DDU Gorakhpur University Student Union.

The CM expressed his solidarity with Dheeraj Singh’s grieving family, including his aunt, former MLA Gauri Devi. He acknowledged the profound loss suffered by the family and emphasised that Dheeraj Singh’s contributions to the world of hockey would be eternally cherished.

The Mayor, Dr Mangesh Srivastava, along with member of the Assembly, Vipin Singh, and Pradeep Shukla, joined in paying their tributes to Dheeraj Singh, who passed away just two days ago.

