CM inaugurates eight non-stop Ayodhya flights

Almost all seats were booked on first day of the SpiceJet's all flights to Ayodhya and return flights

LUCKNOW: Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday virtually inaugurated the private flyer SpiceJet’s eight direct flights to Ayodhya from across the country.

SpiceJet started its operations to Maharishi Valmiki international airport in Ayodhya from Darbhanga, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Jaipur, Patna, Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru. “Almost all seats were booked on first day of the SpiceJet’s all flights to Ayodhya and return flights,” said a government spokesperson.

Domestic major Indigo is already operating its flights to Ayodhya from Delhi, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Bengaluru. As per government data, around 25 lakh devotees have visited Ayodhya in the last 10 days.

On the occasion, the CM said: “Commencement of non-stop flight services by SpiceJet to Ayodhya not only enhances Ayodhya’s connectivity but also holds the potential to boost tourism.

“Ayodhya is a symbol of the nation’s faith, and public sentiments are intricately linked with Ram Lalla. Every Ayodhya resident aspired for the city’s development, and today, that dream is becoming a reality,” he added.

“A decade ago, the idea of an international airport in Ayodhya seemed unimaginable. Improved connectivity to Ayodhya was also beyond contemplation. However, overcoming the stigma imposed, now Ram Lalla resides majestically in the grand temple. Today, the entire world rejoices in witnessing this dream materialise,” said the CM.

Union civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and minister of state VK Singh also joined the event from New Delhi. Scindia hailed chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s efforts for overall development of Ayodhya.