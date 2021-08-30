CM offers prayers in Mathura, targets oppn ‘volte face’

Agra Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Aditya Nath said on Sunday that those hesitating to visit temples in the past were now claiming that Ram and Krishna were theirs. Those in past governments were afraid of being painted as ‘non secular’ if they visited Ayodhya, he said. Now it was a new India with the BJP in power when President and Prime Minister were visiting Ayodhya.

The chief minister was in Mathura on Monday to offer prayers at Sri Krishna Janambhoomi on the occasion of Janmashtmi. Before reaching Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi, he went to the Ramlila ground to be part of the three-day ‘utsav’ organized by Uttar Pradesh Braj Teerth Vikas Parishad to celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna.

Addressing the gathering at Ramlila ground, Yogi targeted opposition leaders and said that in past regimes, there were restrictions on celebrating festivals and time limits were set but it was not the same now.

“No one came for celebrating our festivals and there was disruption in power and water supply but it is different now. In fact, birth celebrations of Lord Krishna take place at midnight and are now celebrated with fervor,” said the CM who had earlier in the day provided relaxation in night curfew on Monday for Janmashtmi.

“During past regimes, leaders of political parties were wary of visiting Ayodhya, afraid of being painted as ‘non secular’ but now the scene has changed. The spiritual centres are rising and President Ram Nath Kovind became the first President to visit Ayodhya. Earlier Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the first PM to offer prayers to ‘Ramlala’ in Ayodhya,” he said.

“The political leaders who hesitated in going to temples are now in the race, claiming that Ram and Krishna are their. Led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, this is new India,” said the CM in sarcasm.

“We are fighting a battle against corona under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the situation is better in UP this Janmashtmi, making it possible for me to be part of the event organized by Braj Teerth Vikas Parishad. Yet we cannot lower our guard and would pray to the Lord in Mathura to end the demon of corona like other demons destroyed by Him,” he said.

“Uttar Pradesh Braj Teerth Vikas Parishad was created to develop the Braj bhoomi (land) while preserving the heritage. No stone will be left unturned for development of Braj where seven destinations are given status of ‘teerth’ in Mathura,” asserted the chief minister.

Accompanied by energy minister and MLA from Mathura Srikant Sharma, the CM reached the sanctum sanctorum of Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi and offered prayers to Lord Krishna. He received ‘prasad’ before leaving.

Earlier, the CM reached Firozabad and met the families who lost their members to viral fever which is feared to have claimed 39 lives,, including 32 children, in the glass city. The CM also reviewed the arrangements being made at the district hospital in Firozabad where patients are undergoing treatment. The CM also interacted with the children admitted there.

“About eight to nine localities in Firozabad are affected with this suspicious dengue like fever. Because of lack of awareness at local level, the patients were taken to private hospitals and clinics. After coming to know about it, the health department and administration got active and apprised authorities at state level,” Yogi said.

“A separate ward has been created for this suspicious fever in Firozabad and the dedicated Covid ward has also been reserved as separate ward. In all, 32 children and 7 adults died of the suspicious fever,” informed the CM

‘The state government will send a surveillance team to Firozabad to work out if it is a fever like dengue or something else,” the CM told newsmen.

The CM also visited Sudama Nagar, a locality where four people had died of viral fever and dengue. He interacted with the families.

Anger prevailed among locals against the health department and Nagar Nigam. They alleged that garbage was left lying and drains were overflowing in inner areas of the city.