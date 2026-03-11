CM presents five-year roadmap for Bihar’s development during his Samriddhi Yatra in Kosi

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday, during his final visit to Kosi’s Supaul and Madhepura as the state’s chief minister as part of his ongoing “Samridhi Yatra”, reiterated his “Pro-Bihar” mission and interacted with residents to gauge the progress of ongoing development schemes, officials said. Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar presents cheques to Jivika Didi during his Samriddhi Yatra at Supaul in Bihar. (HT Photo)

Kumar, who has filed nominations for the Rajya Sabha, is set to move to Delhi, handing over the reins of Bihar to his successor.

CM after launching dozens of developmental projects addressed people and assured them that the state would continue to run on developmental tracks while pouring praises on the Central government, especially Prime Minister Narendra Modi for showing generosity to the state.

Addressing the public meetings in Supaul and Madhepura, Kumar presented a roadmap of five years and announced that one crore youths would be empowered with employment besides the women would be given ₹2 lakh each to expand their business.

He attacked the previous government and alleged they did nothing for the state with health services in shambles, Hindus and Muslims were constantly at loggerheads and people used to be confined within their houses and it was his government that established the rule of law in Bihar.

“Our priority is to make our youths stand on their feet,” he said, adding “In the five years, Bihar will witness a network of industries and even old and moribund factories will be revived.”

Stressing the need to strengthen the road network, Kumar said, “Five new expressways will be constructed, and rural roads will also be upgraded.”

To combat the energy crisis and promote clean energy, CM said, solar energy would be promoted in the state.

He said the government had been committed to the development of women in the state and in the police department, 35 per cent reservation had been given to them. He praised jeevika workers and their work and assured them that the government would continue to support them.

Nitish Kumar, while praising the PM for his showing generosity, said, “The Central government has been doing a lot of work in the state and the establishment of Makhana Board in Bihar will script the prosperity of the makhana growing farmers and finally farming community.”

He said, “Our government has revamped the education system by launching several schemes and recruitment of teachers.”

CM also interacted with Jeevika workers who became emotional after interacting with CM who assured them that they would continue to get all support.

Kumar embarked on the third leg of Samridhi Yatra in Supaul and Madhepura and laid the foundation stones and inaugurated various development schemes over ₹870 crore reiterating his commitment to make Bihar a developed state.

He declared that the youths over one crore would be empowered with jobs and employment and reiterated his commitment to ‘double employment’ and ‘double income.’

In Supaul, Kumar launched 213 developmental projects worth ₹569.36 crores in which he laid the foundation stones of 84 projects at the tune of ₹434.46 crores and dedicated 129 completed projects worth ₹134.8 crores.

In Madhepura, chief minister Nitish Kumar launched 295 projects worth over ₹300 crores in which he laid the foundation stones of 137 developmental projects worth ₹86 crores while inaugurated 158 developmental projects worth ₹216 crores. He inaugurated the police line in Madhepura.

In Madhepura he inaugurated administrative and residential buildings of the Police Line and launched dozens of schemes by remote control. Besides, he inspected several stalls of various ongoing developmental schemes.

He launched the projects related to buildings and road construction, rural development, irrigation, education including the barrack for the women police constables, Pacs (Primary agriculture credit society) godown, model police stations at Fulaut and Parmanandpur police stations in Madhepura besides several other projects.

He held review meetings in Supaul and Madhepura and directed the officials to expedite the development projects.

CM was accompanied by deputy chief minister Samrat Choudhary, ministers Vijay Kumar Choudhary, Bijendra Prasad Yadav besides MLAs and MPs apart from principal secretary Deepak Kumar, chief secretary Pratyaya Amrit, director general of police (DGP) Vinay Kumar divisional commissioner of Kosi Rajesh Kumar deputy general inspector general of police Kumar Ashish besides DMs and SPs.

Kumar will visit Araria and Kishanganj on Wednesday while he is scheduled to visit Purnea and Katihar on Thursday. On March 13, the CM will visit Saharsa and Khagaria and he will conclude his yatra on March 14 by visiting Begusarai and Sheikhpura