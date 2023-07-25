SP built Mughal Museum, we are constructing museum in Shivaji’s memory: U.P. CM

LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday attacked the previous Samajwadi Party government over its move to construct Mughal Museum in the memory of Mughal ruler Aurangzeb in Agra. The CM quickly added that his government is making a magnificent museum in the name of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in same district in the memory of the Maratha braveheart. CM Yogi was participating in a lecture series on the accomplishments and personality of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. (HT Photo)

According to a press release, Yogi said, “Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Indian Navy’s new Insignia has the emblem of Shivaji Maharaj.”

CM Yogi was participating in a lecture series on the accomplishments and personality of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The event was organised by Haridwar-based Divya Prem Seva Mission at the Indira Gandhi Pratisthan, Lucknow, on Tuesday. This is the 350th year of the coronation of Shivaji Maharaj, which marks the establishment of Hind Swaraj.

The CM also said that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj had divine influence of his mother Jijabai and Guru Samarth Ramdas. He said that it was because of the blessings of his Guru that Shivaji was able to take on the Mughals and shook the foundation of their empire. He added that Shivaji Maharaj’s message was to respond to others in the language they understand.

“Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj has significant relevance to Uttar Pradesh from two perspectives. Firstly, the priest who conducted his coronation was Ganga Bhatt from Kashi. Secondly, the great Indian poet Bhushan, born in Kanpur, who composed poetry praising Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s valour,” CM Yogi pointed out.

He further said that today’s map of India represents the current political landscape, but thousands of years ago, India was more expansive culturally richer. This finds mention in the country’s scriptures as well. When a person’s perspective becomes solely political, they often forget to understand their own culture, he added.