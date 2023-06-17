Registration on for rowing academy at Gkp’s Ramgarh Lake

GORAKHPUR In a bid to prepare world-class rowing athletes, 10 aspirants are being given swimming and physical training for rowing at water sports complex, Ramgarh Lake, in Gorakhpur. Simultaneously, registration is underway for the rowing academy that is likely to be inaugurated soon after the official approval from chief minister Yogi Adityanath. Khelo India Universoty Games at Ramgarh Lake. (HT File)

The rowing academy at water sports complex in Gorakhpur is an ambitious project of the CM. The state government has built a world-class water complex at Ramgarh Lake by spending ₹45 crore here. The main objective of this investment is to establish a rowing coaching centre and holding national rowing championships in Gorakhpur.

Recently, the successful organisation of National Rowing championship under Khelo India University Games (KIUG) at the water sports complex has paved the way for establishing the rowing academy. Regional Sports officer Aley Haider confirmed that a coach has also been appointed for imparting swimming and physical training to the aspirations .

Officials said 20 boats of different categories are likely to be brought here from Germany and the state government has initiated the exercise in this direction. Rowing players from across the country would also receive training to sharpen their talent and skill for better performance in international championships.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON