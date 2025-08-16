CM Yogi announces Rs30 K crore plan for Braj on Janmashtami

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced a ₹30,000-crore master plan for the holistic development of Braj region on the auspicious day of Janmashtami and gifted Mathura-Vrindavan 118 development projects worth ₹646 crore. CM Yogi Adityanath at a function in Mathura on Saturday. (HT Photo)

Terming Braj as holy soil, CM said that Lord Krishna lives in every particle of Mathura’s holy soil.

The chief minister was addressing a gathering at Panchjanya Auditorium in Mathura and reiterated the commitment of the double engine government for purity of Yamuna and its uninterrupted flow. He claimed that the world was looking up to India’s spiritual wisdom for sustainable peace.

“The spirit of Shri Krishna’s selfless karma is our power, making us invincible. I bow countless times to this holy land. Guided by the teachings of Lord Krishna, Uttar Pradesh is scripting a success story,” the chief minister claimed.

“The world is eager to study India’s spiritual heritage, which, in times of global crises, offers the path to lasting peace and harmony,” he said.

Talking about a new master plan of ₹30,000 crore for the holistic development of the Braj region, he said that this plan will connect pilgrimage sites like Mathura, Vrindavan, Barsana, and Gokul with the memories of Dwapar Yuga. He said, “Our government is committed to respecting the sentiments of revered saints and enriching the Braj region. We are making possible the works which were once considered impossible.

“In Kashi, where earlier not even 50 devotees could visit together, now 50,000 devotees can have darshan at once. In Ayodhya, the grand Ram Temple is reviving the memories of Treta Yuga. Similarly, a grand corridor has also been completed at Vindhyavasini Dham,” the CM claimed.

Citing the purity and consistent flow of the Ganga, he said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Ganga has today become worthy for bathing and rituals. He said, “In the 2019 Prayagraj Kumbh, 67 crore devotees took a holy dip. Similarly, the double-engine government is working with full honesty for the uninterrupted flow and purity of Yamuna.”

He also mentioned the ropeway facility in Barsana, calling it a great relief for the elderly. He said, “This is the benefit of development, that we are continuously working for the convenience and safety of devotees”.

Remembering the purpose of Lord Shri Krishna’s incarnation, he said that he took birth to safeguard the virtuous and to destroy evil. He turned the battlefield into a land of Dharma. Yogi said, “The inspiration of Shri Krishna’s selfless actions gives us strength. As long as this inspiration remains among us, no one can harm us.”

The chief minister noted that India has completed 78 years of independence and highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of new resolutions for the centenary in 2047. Referring to the recent 24-hour discussion in the UP Assembly, he said society and government must work together to make Uttar Pradesh prosperous and developed by 2047.

The CM inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 118 development projects worth ₹646 crore for Mathura-Vrindavan. These included the inauguration of 80 projects worth about ₹273 crore, and the foundation laying of 38 projects worth ₹373 crores.

These projects include beautification of Parikrama paths, entrance gates, restoration of kunds facilities for devotees, connectivity, water conservation, and environmental protection. He described the bhajans, kirtans, and Shri Krishna lilas organised in the Panchjanya Auditorium as part of the devotional atmosphere.

On this occasion, the chief minister greeted children dressed as Krishna, lifting them in his arms, and fed them kheer and performed their annaprashan.

During the ceremony, a documentary film, prepared by Shruti Anandita Verma, based on the glory of the Govardhan Parikrama, was screened.