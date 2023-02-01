Home / Cities / Others / CM’s visit to Gorakhpur postponed

CM’s visit to Gorakhpur postponed

others
Published on Feb 01, 2023 12:24 AM IST

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath was expected to reach Gorakhpur on Tuesday and on Wednesday he had to attend the investors summit at the annexe building auditorium apart from holding a janta darbar.

On account of postponement of CM’s visit, the district investors summit which was to be organised on Wednesday, has also been postponed (File photo)
On account of postponement of CM’s visit, the district investors summit which was to be organised on Wednesday, has also been postponed (File photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Gorakhpur

The two-day proposed visit of chief minister Yogi Adityanath to Gorakhpur has been postponed. He was expected to reach here by Tuesday evening.

On account of postponement of CM’s visit, the district investors summit which was to be organised on Wednesday, has also been postponed, said assistant engineer of Gorakhpur Industrial Development Authority Harsh Kumar Agrahari. It would be organised later after confirmation of the date, he added. The district authorities had completed the preparations for the event and around 300 investors were likely to take part in it.

To mention, chief minister Yogi Adityanath was expected to reach Gorakhpur on Tuesday and on Wednesday he had to attend the investors summit at the annexe building auditorium apart from holding a janta darbar. He was also to flag off the vans of municipal corporation for door-to-door garbage collection.

On the same day, the CM was to inaugurate the OPD services of first Ayush medical university in the district and was likely to flag off trucks loaded with Shaligram stone for Ayodhya before his departure to Sidharth Nagar district.

Meanwhile, a group of BJP leaders claimed that possibility of CM’s arrival could not be ruled out and he could reach here by late Tuesday night.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 01, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out