Cong-NCP assign corporators to deal with problems in merged villages

PUNE After the decision of the state government to merge 23 fringe villages with the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), political parties have started focusing on these villages amid the upcoming civic polls.

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress have come forward and deputed convenors to address the problems of the villages.

The NCP has deputed 23 corporators to address the problem of villages till the system is established. The decision was taken at an NCP meeting on Sunday.

Prashant Jagtap, city president of NCP said, “We have assigned work to 23 corporators of PMC to take care of the merged villages. It will take some time to set up the administration system in these villages. Till date, we have made arrangements to provide mechanisation to address different problems of these villagers. All these convenors will visit the villages and take note of the problems and try to resolve them. They will coordinate with PMC officials and villagers.”

NCP has appointed corporators representing adjacent parts of these villages.

On the other hand, a senior leader of the Congress party and former member of the legislative council (MLC) Mohan Joshi, has announced that the party will pursue the state government to provide maximum funds to build better infrastructure in these villages.

Joshi said, “Our party workers will visit the villages and know their problems and try to resolve them. We will set an agenda to develop these villages and plan an election strategy for upcoming civic polls. We will conduct a meeting in these villages. We will plan a visit of Congress president of Maharashtra, Nana Patole, and revenue minister Balasaheb Thorat to these villages.”

On June 30, 2021, the state government took the final decision to merge 23 villages with the PMC. Before that, the state government had issued a notification for merger of 11 fringe areas in the corporation limits in October 2017.

After the merging of villages, the PMC area has extended from 250.56 square kilometres to 331.56 square kilometres. With the merger of 23 villages, PMC’s limits have expanded to 518 sqkm from the existing 331 sqkm.

As per the Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Act, a municipal corporation with a population of over 2.4 million in its area needs to have a minimum of 145 elected corporators. Pune currently has 165 and the latest merger may increase the count to 175.