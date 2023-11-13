‘Congress abusing OBC community in name of Modi’: PM in Chhattisgarh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday accused the Congress of not implementing reservation for the other backward class (OBC) community when it was ruling from “panchayat to Parliament”and said the grand-old party keeps abusing the community in his name. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting in poll-bound Chhattisgarh’s Mungeli on Monday. (ANI)

Modi, who addressed two public rallies in Mungeli and Mahasamund districts of poll-bound Chhattisgarh, said the Congress’ only target is to loot the state, and alleged that chief minister Bhupesh Baghel’s son, relatives and officers close to him looted and destroyed Chhattisgarh in five years.

Modi also took a dig at the purported power-sharing agreement between Baghel and deputy chief minister TS Singh Deo, and said when the Congress can ditch its own senior leaders, then it is certain that it will cheat people and not fulfil the promises made to them.

Modi claimed CM Baghel is going to lose elections.

Polling in 20 out of the total 90 assembly seats in Chhattisgarh was held on November 7. Voting in the remaining 70 seats will be held on November 17.

“The Congress hates Modi. They have started hating even Modi’s caste. Some mahagyani Congress leaders from Delhi have been saying during their public meetings in Chhattisgarh that Modi is from the OBC... For the last several months, the Congress has been abusing the entire OBC community in the name of Modi...They have even refused to apologise after a court directed them to do so,” he said in the two rallies.

“What they did to the Sahu community (an influential OBC community in Chhattisgarh) for five years is not hidden from anyone. Hence, the mentality of the Congress has to be recognised..It is the same Congress which was in power from panchayat to Parliament, people gave them an opportunity, but they didn’t implement reservation for the OBC community,” Modi said.

Accusing people close to CM, Modi said, “Bhupesh Baghel’s son, relatives and close officers became super CM and looted and destroyed Chhattisgarh. Because of the business that his son has run by becoming a ‘Super CM’, it has become difficult for chief minister to even become an MLA.”

Targeting CM over alleged Mahadev betting app scam, the PM said the ‘ganitbaaj’ of Congress should tell how much share CM and Delhi Darbar (Congress leadership in Delhi) have got through the betting app.

“Some great scholars of Congress have become fond of mathematics.. But the ‘ganitbaaj’ (mathematicians) of Congress can’t even solve a sum which a fifth-class student can do…There are allegations that a Mahadev betting app scam has happened and ₹508 crore has been distributed. A huge pile of money has been seized in the raids of investigating agencies. They should tell how much the CM got and how much went to Delhi Darbar. Congress gantibaaj should also tell how much the Congress leaders earned by selling tickets (in assembly elections),” he said.

He further said that the Congress understood that now their time is over in Chhattisgarh.

“Some journalist friends from Delhi and political analysts have told me that the chief minister (Baghel) is himself going to lose (election from Patan seat)” Modi added.

Targeting Congress over alleged scam in Public Service Commission (PSC) recruitment, Modi said, “I would like to tell those youths who bore the brunt of PSC scam that it is just a trailer and if Congress is not stopped their courage will get emboldened. They will make CGPSC office an adda (den) of Congress.”

Reacting to PM Modi’s allegation of corruption, Baghel said the PM should first take action against former CM of Chhattisgarh Raman Singh.

“PM Modi should take action against Raman Singh first. He should not take action selectively. He should take action against people like Himanta Biswa Sarma and Ajit Pawar, who have come out clean after being washed in ‘Modi washing powder’,” Baghel said.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Ritesh Mishra State Correspondent for Chhattisgarh. Reports Maoism, Politics, Mining and important developments from the state. Covered all sorts of extremism in Central India. Reported from Madhya Pradesh for eight years. ...view detail