Congress will win 75 seats in Chhattisgarh, says Venugopal

Congress general secretary (organisation), KC Venugopal, on Saturday said that the party is looking to win 75 seats in the Chhattisgarh assembly elections. Congress general secretary KC Venugopal in Raipur on Saturday. (ANI)

Venugopal was in Raipur to attend a meeting of senior Congress leaders along with Chhattisgarh Congress in-charge Kumari Selja and other state leaders. The election schedule for the 90-member Chhattisgarh assembly is yet to be announced. In 2018, the Congress won 68 seats and the BJP bagged 15 seats.

Responding to a question on the ticket distribution of the Congress, Venugopal said, “Our only aim is to win 75 seats in Chhattisgarh.. We have discussed it, planned it...And that they will win them.”

Selja said that former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi will visit Raipur on September 2 and party president Mallikarjun Kharge on September 8.

Senior Congress leaders who attended the meeting said that the main discussion in the meeting of Venugopal was the finalisation of tickets and the ground reality of the state. They said that tickets will be distributed through proper channels after consultations.

On Thursday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced 21 candidates for the Chhattisgarh elections.

