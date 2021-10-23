Congress indulging in politics of deceit to divert attention from failures: Harsimrat

Faridkot Former Union minister and Bathinda MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Saturday said the Congress was now indulging in politics of deceit to divert people’s attention from its failures. Addressing a gathering at an event that Youth Akali Dal president Parambans Singh Romana had organised, Harsimrat said, “The Congress government is incapable of delivering on its promises and people of the state should not rely on it. First, one of their CMs surrendered rights of farmers and now another has surrendered half the territory of Punjab to the Border Security Force (BSF),” she said.

She said that Congress has failed to develop a sense of security among the people of Punjab, so how the state will prosper? “Every individual is fearing insecure. Gangsters are openly giving threats of extortion and there are attempts to disturb the communal harmony of the border state. This government has not helped anyone,” she added.

“During Badal Sahib’s tenure, our leadership was always present at the ground to solve problems of common people. We have always kept Punjab’s interests first. The people of Punjab must choose a regional party instead of people pulling strings from Delhi. We don’t want Begana (stranger) Kejriwal or Looteri Congress,” she told the gathering.

“In West Bengal, the BJP lost the elections as the women of West Bengal stood with their didi (Mamata Banerjee) and made their regional party victorious. This is the power of women. I want my sisters to use their power and make their own government in Punjab,” she said.

Romana alleged corruption is rampant in this Congress government. “Instead of providing any new benefits to people, this government has taken away all the good work the Akali Dal had done,” he said.

While talking about the condition of minorities in Afghanistan she told the media that since the takeover by the Taliban, minorities, whether Sikhs or Hindus, are under serious threat there. “The Centre must make efforts to bring Sikhs and Hindus, who want to leave Afghanistan, to India as soon as possible,” she added, also assuring traders that their interests will be taken care of.