Congress leader Tariq Anwar to visit Kerala amid growing rumblings within state unit

HT Correspondent

Congress general secretary Tariq Anwar will visit Kerala next week amid growing rumblings in the party’s state unit.

A Congress leader, who did not want to be named, said Anwar will reach the state capital on September 8 to talk to senior leaders. He said his visit comes in the wake of several complaints that Congress chief Sonia Gandhi has received against the new state leadership.

Rahul Gandhi, who is a member of parliament from Kerala, reminded the state leadership about the “spirit of collective leadership” while inaugurating the new party office in Kannur virtually on Thursday.

Former chief minister Oommen Chandy said he is ready to talk to anyone to end the present crisis. He reiterated his displeasure over a lack of proper discussion before the names of district office-bearers’ were finalised. He added the issues can be settled if someone takes the lead. “There are no big issues as portrayed and they can be settled through talks,” he said.