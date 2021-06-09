Constable shoots dead son of murder accused he was assigned to protect in Lucknow’s Vibhuti Khand, arrested

A constable of the Sitapur police deployed for the security of a murder accused allegedly shot dead the latter’s son with a country made pistol after “an argument” near the gate of a residential locality behind Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) hospital under the Vibhuti Khand police station limits in Lucknow on Wednesday, police officials said. Police have arrested the constable and initiated investigation.

Confirming the development, Lucknow commissioner of police (CP) DK Thakur said, “One Ashish Mishra, 34, who is a 2016-batch constable, was deployed for the security of murder accused Dhruv Singh. Dhruv Singh is currently undergoing treatment for renal disease at RML hospital. Mishra shot dead Dhruv SIngh’s son Praveen Singh allegedly after an argument at around 5pm behind the hospital.”

The bullet injured Praveen’s skull and he died on the spot. The body was recovered by a Vibhuti Khand police station team and sent for post-mortem examination.

The constable informed senior police officials that he killed Praveen Singh in self-defence.

“Ashish Mishra has stated that Praveen Singh used to harass him and he feared that Praveen Singh would harm him. So, he snatched Praveen’s country made pistol after an argument and (claimed that he) shot him dead in an act of self-defence. However, his claim is hard to believe,” said the commissioner.

“It appears that he is mentally unstable. This aspect will also be looked into in our investigation,” Thakur said.

The local police have intimated the Sitapur police about the incident and requested more information about the conduct of the accused constable as part of their investigation. Mishra, according to police officials, belongs to Budaun district of western UP and he was inducted as a constable in the 2016 batch. He has been posted in the Sitapur police lines since joining service.

“A team of the local police station, along with senior officials, are looking into the matter. Further action in the case will be taken on the basis of the findings of their investigation,” said the commissioner.