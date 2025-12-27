After years of anticipation, construction of the ropeway project in the Sangam area has finally commenced. Construction of ropeway finally begins in Sangam area; station work underway

Work has begun in Arail near Triveni Pushp, where pillars for the ropeway station are currently being erected, officials said.

Officials confirmed that construction along the Sangam riverbank in the Kachhar area will begin after the conclusion of the Magh Mela 2026.

The project is being implemented by National Highways Logistics Management Limited (NHLML), a subsidiary of the National Highways Authority of India. The construction has been entrusted to Rajasthan-based Ravi Infra Build, which is presently developing the station infrastructure in Arail. Officials said construction activity at the Sangam ghat is also expected to start after the Magh Mela.

The ₹210-crore ropeway project will connect Arail and Parade, with one station planned at each location. Of the total project cost, 60 percent will be funded by NHLML, while the remaining 40 percent will be invested by Ravi Infra Build, which will also operate the ropeway.

Initially, Ravi Infra Build had planned to start construction in the Parade area and had set up a camp there on October 26. However, the Army halted the work as permission had not been granted for construction on defence land. Following this, the agency revised its plan and initiated construction from the Arail side.

In recent weeks, discussions were held between Army officials and the district administration regarding the use of defence land for the project. During the talks, it was agreed that the administration or the Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA) would provide land of equivalent value to the Army in exchange. Officials claimed that an MoU will be signed following this agreement, after which construction on Army land will be permitted.

The ropeway construction between Parade and Arail is expected to be completed within two years. Acting Chief Engineer of the Prayagraj Development Authority, Kaushlendra Chaudhary, said the agency has assured timely completion of the project and that continuous monitoring is being carried out to ensure steady progress. He also expressed confidence that the required Army land would be made available soon.