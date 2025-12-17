‘Contribution’ controversy: Prayagraj’s Rajarshi Tandon college principal suspended

Close on the heels of the suspension of the governing body of Rajarshi Tandon Girls’ Degree College, a constituent college of Allahabad University (AU), the university registrar on Wednesday submitted a formal complaint against college principal Ranjana Tripathi, citing financial and administrative irregularities, to Colonelganj police. For representation only (HT File Photo)

Following this, Tripathi has been suspended with immediate effect, confirmed AU PRO prof Jaya Kapoor.

After a long hiatus, the college had recently resumed hiring for 11 teaching positions and one non-teaching role, with five selected candidates already having joined. Recently, several newly appointed teachers wrote to the vice-chancellor prof Sangita Srivastava, alleging that before receiving their appointment letters, Tripathi had instructed them to deposit ₹2 lakh into a trust’s bank account. They were reportedly told to deposit an additional ₹5 lakh into the same account after receiving their appointment letters and salaries.

Upon receiving these complaints, the vice-chancellor suspended the college’s governing body and constituted a high-power committee under the chairmanship of the dean, students welfare to investigate the matter. Based on the evidence provided with the complaints, the registrar submitted a formal request to register an FIR at the Colonelganj police station against Tripathi on Wednesday, as per the vice-chancellor’s directions, the PRO confirmed.

Tripathi has been suspended immediately, and in the interim, CMP Degree College principal prof Ajay Prakash Khare has been entrusted with the responsibilities of Rajarshi Tandon College. The high-power internal committee is expected to submit its report within a month, varsity officials said.