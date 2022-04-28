Home / Cities / Others / Controversial slogans removed from BHU walls
others

Controversial slogans removed from BHU walls

Controversial slogans had come up at many locations on Wednesday night and came to light on Thursday morning.
Controversial slogans were removed from a wall on the BHU campus (HT Photo)
Controversial slogans were removed from a wall on the BHU campus (HT Photo)
Published on Apr 28, 2022 11:18 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Varanasi

Security personnel of the BHU proctorial board and police personnel removed controversial slogans from the walls on the BHU campus on Thursday. These slogans had come up at many locations on Wednesday night and came to light on Thursday morning.

Under the slogans was written Bhagat Singh Chhatra Morcha (BCM). The BCM is an organisation of BHU students which raises issues of students.

The BCM termed it a conspiracy by anti-social elements to defame the organisation and said that it is in no way involved in it.

BHU chief proctor Prof BC Kapri said that such acts are conspiracies to vitiate the atmosphere of the university and that such people will be identified and strict action taken against them. The university administration has started probing the matter.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Somaiya’s petition, filed through advocate Vivekananda Gupta, states that he was “brutally attacked by the workers of a political party, namely Shiv Sena (HT PHOTO)

    Kirit Somaiya moves HC seeking CBI probe into ‘attack’ on him

    Mumbai: Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kirit Somaiya on Thursday filed a petition in the Bombay high court for quashing the First Information Report (FIR) registered at Bandra police station which he claims was manipulated by the police. Somaiya has also prayed for a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into the alleged attack on him on April 23 outside Khar police station for a thorough and impartial investigation.

  • ED claimed Nawab Malik has usurped a prime property at Kurla (HT PHOTO)

    Money laundering case: Nawab Malik files for bail on medical grounds

    Mumbai: Maharashtra minorities development minister Nawab Malik on Thursday approached the special PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002) court seeking bail on medical grounds. The court has posted the Nationalist Congress Party leader's plea for a hearing on May 2. The Enforcement Directorate arrested Malik on February 23 in connection with a money laundering case registered against fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and some of his close aides.

  • The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) and left parties and organisations have jointly called the unity sadbhavana rally on April 30 (HT FILE PHOTO)

    Loudspeaker row: MVA calls for Sadbhavana rally on April 30 in Pune

    PUNE The Maha Vikas Aghadi and left parties and organisations have jointly called the unity sadbhavana rally on April 30 at Alka Talkies chowk. Leaders of the Congress, Nationalist Congress Party and Shiv Sena along with those of the Communist Party of India jointly held a press briefing and announced conducting the sadbhavana rally at Alka Talkies chowk near LIC building on Saturday, April 30.

  • As continued and increasing heat grips Maharashtra, many parts of the state reported day temperature over 41 degrees Celsius as part of ongoing heatwave. (HT FILE PHOTO)

    Fourth heatwave in two months, Maharashtra sizzles above 40°C

    PUNE As continued and increasing heat grips Maharashtra, many parts of the state reported day temperature over 41 degrees Celsius as part of ongoing heatwave. In the last two months, Maharashtra has witnessed heat wave-like conditions at least four times, a rare occurrence according to India Meteorological Department officials. The first heatwave was witnessed during March 14 which was followed by another during March 27 and third during April 3 onwards.

  • UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath (HT file)

    Yogi stresses need for realising “Digital India” dream

    Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday stressed the need for realising the dream of “Digital India” and make every youth of the state “smart” by providing them free smartphones and tablets. Yogi was speaking at the first free smartphones and tablets distribution ceremony in the Yogi 2.0 government organised at Dr Shakuntala Misra National Rehabilitation University here. Yogi also asserted that no one could judge a person by their personal appearance.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 28, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out