News / Cities / Others / ‘Cooperative societies vital for govt scheme outreach’

‘Cooperative societies vital for govt scheme outreach’

ByHT Correspondent, Varanasi
Nov 18, 2023 08:34 AM IST

Jaiswal made these remarks during a seminar organised on Friday as part of the ongoing 70th All India Cooperative Week-2023.

Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Stamps, Court Fee and Registration, Ravindra Jaiswal, said that cooperative societies play a significant role in extending the benefits of government schemes to the common man.

Minister Ravindra Jaiswal (HT File Photo)
Minister Ravindra Jaiswal (HT File Photo)

Jaiswal made these remarks during a seminar organised on Friday as part of the ongoing 70th All India Cooperative Week-2023.

He further suggested organising village-to-village haat markets through cooperation to attract tourists to the villages, thereby preserving culture and enhancing the local market.

Furthermore, he urged cooperative societies to actively participate in the sale of stamps.

