Home / Cities / Others / Cops foil self-immolation bid in Sant Kabir Nagar

Cops foil self-immolation bid in Sant Kabir Nagar

ByHT Correspondent, Gorakhpur
Feb 24, 2023 10:42 PM IST

Additional district magistrate Abhay Mishra confirmed the incident and said that police personnel overpowered him and foiled the SSB jawan’s attempt

Police personnel deployed at the district magistrate’s office in Sant Kabir Nagar district foiled a self-immolation attempt by a Shastra Seema Bal (SSB) jawan on Friday.

For representation only (HT File Photo)
For representation only (HT File Photo)

Additional district magistrate Abhay Mishra confirmed the incident and said that police personnel overpowered him and foiled his attempt. He said orders have been issued to officials concerned to resolve the jawan’s problem.

Raghunath Yadav, a resident of village Nibarhar, under the Sahjanwa police station of the district, is a SSB jawan posted along the Indo-Nepal Border in Sidharthnagar district.

He had purchased 1,200 square feet land in a village in Sant Kabir Nagar district for the construction of a house, but some powerful men of the area had forcibly occupied the land.

Yadav wrote dozens of applications to the police and revenue officials in Sant Kabir Nagar district but even after meeting them personally, officials did not take any action.

Annoyed with the insensitive attitude of the authorities, Yadav reached the Sant Kabir Nagar district magistrate’s office with a container of diesel and poured it on himself. However, police personnel deployed at the office stopped him and the ADM along with others controlled the situation.

Abdur Rahman

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 24, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out