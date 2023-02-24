Cops foil self-immolation bid in Sant Kabir Nagar

Police personnel deployed at the district magistrate’s office in Sant Kabir Nagar district foiled a self-immolation attempt by a Shastra Seema Bal (SSB) jawan on Friday. For representation only (HT File Photo)

Additional district magistrate Abhay Mishra confirmed the incident and said that police personnel overpowered him and foiled his attempt. He said orders have been issued to officials concerned to resolve the jawan’s problem.

Raghunath Yadav, a resident of village Nibarhar, under the Sahjanwa police station of the district, is a SSB jawan posted along the Indo-Nepal Border in Sidharthnagar district.

He had purchased 1,200 square feet land in a village in Sant Kabir Nagar district for the construction of a house, but some powerful men of the area had forcibly occupied the land.

Yadav wrote dozens of applications to the police and revenue officials in Sant Kabir Nagar district but even after meeting them personally, officials did not take any action.

Annoyed with the insensitive attitude of the authorities, Yadav reached the Sant Kabir Nagar district magistrate’s office with a container of diesel and poured it on himself. However, police personnel deployed at the office stopped him and the ADM along with others controlled the situation.

Abdur Rahman