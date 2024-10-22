Cops to scan even minor inputs, focus on regular checking drives during Mahakumbh

To ensure foolproof security during the Mahakumbh, the police will take serious note of even minor incidents and information related to mela area and its surroundings. Training session for cops underway. (HT photo)

Local Intelligence officials will work tirelessly to collect crucial inputs and forward it to their superiors for further analyses and taking action.

In a training workshop organised at Reserve Police Lines on Monday chaired by retired IPS Shantanu Mukherji, senior police officials discussed the basic key points which are to be strictly implemented for ensuring safety of pilgrims.

Retired IPS Shantanu Mukherji said that even minor information should not be ignored and should be taken seriously. Special attention should be given to regular patrolling and checking drives at railway stations, bus stations, airport, hotels and other public places to identify suspicious persons and objects. Police should ensure the background verification of persons staying at hotels, lodges, night shelters and dharmshalas.

ADG zone Bhanu Bhaskar stressed on CCTV surveillance and its intensive monitoring for keeping an eye on important routes, crossings and strategic locations. Immediate action will be ensured in case any suspicious person or activity is spotted in the mela area or adjoining regions.

Police commissioner Prayagraj Tarun Gaba discussed the plans on crowd management, traffic arrangements and smooth movement pilgrims.

Mukherji further said that police personnel deployed on their duty points should be clear on their responsibilities and works which will help them in taking instant action in case of any emergency situation.

Additional police commissioner N Kolanchi, SSP Mela Rajesh Dwivedi, DCP city Abhshek Bharti, DCP trans-Ganga Kuldeep Singh Gunawat and DCP trans-Yamuna Vivek Yadav and other senior police officials were present in the meeting.