Couple, 2 children found dead in Jharkhand’s Dumka; police probe murder–suicide angle

Dumka: A couple and their two children were found dead in a village in Jharkhand’s Dumka district. Police are investigating whether it is a case of murder or death by suicide. All four bodies were sent for autopsy. (Representative photo)

The bodies of the woman and children were found inside the house, while the man was found in a field.

“Ropes were tied around the necks of the woman and two children, which initially suggests death by suicide, but the possibility of murder is also being investigated. The male body was found in a field some distance from the house. The cause of his death is still unclear,” an officer from the Hansdiha police station, aware of the development, said.

“Locals first discovered the husband’s body in the field and then informed the police. When the police arrived at the scene and began investigating, they discovered the bodies of his wife and two children lying inside the house,” the officer said.

He added that all four bodies were sent for autopsy.

Director general of police Tadashan Mishra said, “Primary investigation suggested that husband killed wife and two children and then died by suicide. Further probe is going on. The Superintendent of Police (SP) went to the spot and a Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team has been requisitioned for the probe.”

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.

Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918, Roshni Foundation (Secundrabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000; ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290