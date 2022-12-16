Couple among three held for running extortion racket in Ludhiana

Police busted a gang of miscreants involved in extorting money from people after blackmailing after recording lewd videos with the arrest of three accused.

The arrested accused, Rajwinder Kaur, her husband Gurwinderpal Singh and Gyan Chand of Khanna, were arrested for attempting to extort ₹2 lakh from a Jawahar Nagar resident. Their aide, Sukhwinder Kaur of Nandi Colony of Khanna is still at large.

The complainant Ram Singh of Jawahar Nagar said he on Tuesday went to deliver medicines to Sukhwinder Kaur’s residence, where she took him to a room and asked him to undress. When he refused, one of her accomplices forcibly removed his clothes and recorded him. The accused blackmailed him, demanding ₹2 lakh.

The couple then drove the victim to his house to get the money, but he managed to escape. He then filed a complaint with the police.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Mukhtiar Singh, who is investigating the case, said a case under sections 384 (extortion), 120B (criminal conspiracy), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the accused at City Khanna police station.