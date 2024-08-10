A couple was found murdered at their home in Brahma Nagar, under the Robertsganj Kotwali police station in Sonbhadra district on Saturday, police said. Couple found murdered in Sonbhadra

The murderers had locked the main door from outside and took away the DVR of the CCTV camera installed in the house, the police added.

The deceased were identified as Dharmendra Patel, 46, and his wife Manju Devi, 40. Patel, who owned a building materials shop on the ground floor of his house, lived on the first floor. The couple had been living there for several years, police said.

The SP stated that the incident came to light when Patel’s brother-in-law, Dharmendra Kumar Singh, arrived around 11 am. He found the bodies of Patel and his wife lying in a pool of blood, with serious and deep wounds, indicating they had been stabbed.

Upon receiving the information, a police team, along with superintendent of police Yashveer Singh, a forensic team, and a crime branch team, reached the spot. The bodies were sent for post-mortem.

DIG Mirzapur Range, RP Singh, who inspected the scene, said several police teams have been deployed to crack the case. Investigations have started, and the accused will be arrested soon, said Singh.