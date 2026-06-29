Couple killed, four injured after car crashes into parked truck in Mirzapur

: Two people, a husband and wife, were killed and four others sustained injuries after their car crashed into a parked truck on the National Highway near Lahuriadah village in Mirzapur district during the early hours of Sunday, police said. Police have informed the families of the deceased and started an investigation into the accident. (For representation only)

The car was travelling from Varanasi to Katni in Madhya Pradesh with eight people, including two children, on board. Police identified the deceased as Vikas Tamrakar ,35, and his wife, Sonam Tamrakar ,31, both residents of the Barhi area in Katni district, Madhya Pradesh. They died at the scene.

The injured were identified as the driver, Hiralal ,23, a resident of Chhibiya in Katni, Himanshu ,27, from Uchehara in Satna district, Saksham ,17, from Nagod, and Radha ,40, also from Nagod.

All four were taken to the government hospital in Lalganj. Doctors treated Hiralal, Himanshu and Saksham for minor injuries and later discharged them. Radha, who suffered serious injuries, was referred to the Divisional Hospital in Mirzapur, where she is undergoing treatment.

The couple’s two sons, four-year-old Shivansh and one-and-a-half-year-old Rudra, survived the accident without serious injuries.

Drummondganj police station in-charge Rajesh Kumar said eight people, including two children, were travelling in the car when it collided with the parked truck. He said the condition of three of the injured is stable, while Radha remains under treatment.

Police have informed the families of the deceased and started an investigation into the accident.