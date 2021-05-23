Couple’s marriage called off after altercation, cops help them tie the knot

Lucknow: A couple in Uttar Pradesh’s Shahjahanpur got unusual help from local police to get married after their marriage was called off following an altercation between relatives. The local police called the couple to the police station and arranged for their marriage in the presence of only a handful of close family members, late on Saturday night.

The parents of Kamlesh Verma, 23 and Kranti Verma, 22, got the shock of their lives when their relatives caused a ruckus during the marriage function of their wards in a village under Ramchandra Mission police station. The altercation took place after an argument between a couple of drunk relatives and escalated to a point that the ongoing marriage was stopped.

“The groom and some of his friends returned home after the altercation while his father and the bride’s father reached the police station to lodge complaints against each other’s relatives,” said station house officer (SHO) of Ramkrishna Mission police station Sanjay Kumar, “After speaking to them, I realised that the marriage was being cancelled over an argument between some drunk relatives. I tried to help the couple and their family and offered to arrange the marriage if they agreed.”

Realising their fault, the parents of the couple agreed to go ahead with the marriage. “We realised our mistake and agreed to get the children married. However, it was decided that the marriage would be held at some other place because returning to the village of the bride could lead to an altercation again,” said Ram Krishna Verma, father of the groom.

The SHO then offered to arrange the marriage in a small temple on the police station premises. The family members asked the groom to reach the police station and a police team escorted the bride to the police station from her home along with some family members and the priest. “The police personnel at the police station helped to make some space in the temple where the priest performed the rituals at around 2 am. Around 20 people, including the family members and police personnel, participated in the marriage and gave their blessings to the newly-weds,” said the SHO.

Senior police officials of the district, including the superintendent of police of Shahjahanpur, appreciated the quick thinking of the SHO.